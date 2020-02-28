Arunachal Pradesh Joint Entrance Exam On May 30

The last date for submission of application is May 15.

Arunachal Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination will be held on May 30. The Arunachal Pradesh State Council for Technical Education will conduct the exam. Application process for the exam has already begun. Candidates can fill and submit the application form which will be available online from March 4.

The exam is held for selection of candidates for admission to various Diploma programmes. Candidates who wish to apply offline can obtain the application forms, fill it and submit it. Offline application forms will be available with the various Government Polytechnics at Laying, Dirang, Namsai, Roing, Pasighat and the Council's office at Itanagar, said an official statement.

The Arunachal Pradesh State Council for Technical Education would issue admit card to those candidates who have registered for the Joint Entrance Exam. The admit card would be available for download from May 18.

The exam will be a single shift exam and will be held from 10 am to 12 noon on May 30.

The National Joint Entrance Exam for Engineering, JEE Main, will be held in April and the registration process is underway. This will be the second JEE Main of the year. The first one was held in January. For candidates who appear for both the exams the best score will be considered for ranking.

