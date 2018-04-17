APEAMCET 2018 Hall Ticket To Release Tomorrow At Sche.ap.gov.in APEAMCET 2018 admit card will be released tomorrow.

Share EMAIL PRINT APEAMCET 2018 Admit Card To Release Tomorrow At Sche.ap.gov.in New Delhi: Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) is expected to release the hall tickets for APEAMCET 2018 tomorrow, i.e. on April 18, 2018. The application process with late fee of Rs. 5000 concluded on April 16, 2018. Candidates who have still not applied for the exam will be able to apply till April 21 but with a late fee of Rs. 10000. The exam will begin on April 22 and end on April 26.



APEAMCET, short for Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture, Medical Common Entrance Test, is conducted for admission to Engineering and Agriculture courses offered at state technical, engineering and agriculture institutes/universities. Through APEAMCET 2018, students would be admitted to the following courses: Engineering/ Biotechnology/ B.Tech. (Dairy Technology/ B.Tech. (Agriculture Engineering)/ B.Tech. (Food Science and Technology)

B.Sc. (Agriculture)/ B.Sc. (Horticulture)/ B.V.Sc. and AH/ B.F.Sc.

B. Pharmacy, Pharma D.

The examination for engineering courses will be held from April 22 to April 25. The examination for agriculture courses will be held from April 25 to April 26. The exam for candidates who have applied for both Engineering and Agriculture courses will be held on April 24 and April 25.



The exam is being conducted by JNTU, Kakinada. The preliminary key for engineering will be released on April 25 and for agriculture courses will be released on April 26. Students will be able to submit their challenge on the answer key till April 28 and final result will be announced on May 5, 2018.



