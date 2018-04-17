APEAMCET 2018 Hall Ticket To Release Tomorrow At Sche.ap.gov.in

APEAMCET, short for Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture, Medical Common Entrance Test, is conducted for admission to Engineering and Agriculture courses offered at state technical, engineering and agriculture institutes/universities. Through APEAMCET 2018, students would be admitted to the following courses:
- Engineering/ Biotechnology/ B.Tech. (Dairy Technology/ B.Tech. (Agriculture Engineering)/ B.Tech. (Food Science and Technology)
- B.Sc. (Agriculture)/ B.Sc. (Horticulture)/ B.V.Sc. and AH/ B.F.Sc.
- B. Pharmacy, Pharma D.
The examination for engineering courses will be held from April 22 to April 25. The examination for agriculture courses will be held from April 25 to April 26. The exam for candidates who have applied for both Engineering and Agriculture courses will be held on April 24 and April 25.
