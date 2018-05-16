AP ECET Result 2018 Today

AP ECET Result 2018: Know How To Check

result will be released today. The result was supposed to come at 11.00 am today. Results for the Andhra Pradesh Engineering Common Entrance Test (AP ECET) 2018 can be checked at the official website sche.ap.gov.in. The result will be announced by Education Minister Sri Ganta Srinivasa Rao in Vijaywada. 'Out of the 35,024 candidates who applied for the exam, 33,637 members attended AP ECET 2018, registering a 96.03% attendance. Guntur topped the list with highest number of candidates attending the exam while Srikakulam had the least attendance with only 950 students, reported the regional daily Sakshi.Candidates who had appeared for AP ECET 2018, can check the result at sche.ap.gov.in.AP ECET 2018 was conducted by Jawaharlal Technological University Ananthapur (JNTUA). The exam is held for admission into 2nd year level Lateral Entry into Engineering/Pharmacy Courses for Diploma holders of Engineering & Technology and B.Sc. Candidates for the academic year 2018-19.have been announced as well. JNTU had earlier released the answer key and response sheet for the candidates. The result has been released after taking into consideration the objections received form students on the answer key. As per reports in Indian Express, the JEE Main 2018 topper Bhogi Suraj Krishna has also emerged as the topper in AP EAMCET 2018.On the other hand, +2 supplementary exam dates have been rescheduled in Andhra Pradesh. Inter exam for general and vocational streams will be held on 23 and 24 May. Inter tests scheduled to be held from 23 to 27 May have been postponed to 25 to 29 May. Click here for more Education News

