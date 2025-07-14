Andhra Pradesh Engineering Entrance Test Seat Allotment Result Out, Details Here

AP ECET Seat Allotment Result 2025 Out: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APCHSE) has released the seat allotment result for Andhra Pradesh Engineering Common Entrance Test (AP ECET) 2025. Students who applied for admission can check and download the seat allotment result on the official website, ecet-sche.aptonline.in.

AP ECET Seat Allotment 2025: How To Download Seat Allotment Result?

Visit the official website, ecet-sche.aptonline.in.

Under the "Forms" section, click on "Provisional Allotment Order (Download) and Self-Reporting".

A new page will open.

Enter your Hall ticket number and date of birth.

Click on "Submit".

Your seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save your result for future reference.

Students who have been allotted seat must visit their college from July 14 to July 17, 2025 for admission.

A total of 51 courses including Robotics, Artificial Intelligence and Data Science, Bio-Technology, Chemical Engineering, Information Technology, B.Pharmacy, Internet of Things (IOT) and Various Engineering courses are available for admission through ECET into AP colleges.

Here are direct links for downloading seat allotment result, list of colleges, courses and the Institute Profile.

Seat Allotment Result Direct Link "Seat Allotment Result Link"

List of Colleges and Courses "Colleges and Courses Details"

The Institute Profile "Institute Profile"

The Classwork will start from today, July 14 in the students' respective allotted colleges.