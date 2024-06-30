Advertisement
AP ECET Counselling 2024: Registration Window Closes Today, Details Here

AP ECET Counselling 2024: Applicants from the open category and backward classes are required to pay a fee of Rs 1,200, while those from SC and ST categories need to pay Rs 600.

Read Time: 2 mins
AP ECET Counselling 2024: The Andhra Pradesh Engineering Common Entrance Test (AP ECET) 2024 counselling is set to close today. Those who have cleared the exam and secured a rank can submit their applications by visiting the official website, ecet-sche.aptonline.in/ECET. The deadline for the document verification process is July 3.

Application Process

Applicants from the open category and backward classes are required to pay a fee of Rs 1,200, while those from SC and ST categories need to pay Rs 600. Payment can be made using a credit card, debit card, or net banking.

AP ECET Counselling 2024: Steps to Apply

Candidates can follow these steps to complete the counselling form:

  • Visit the official AP ECET counselling website: ecet-sche.aptonline.in/ECET
  • Select the 'Candidate Registration' link under the forms section on the homepage.
  • Input your hall ticket number and date of birth, and submit.
  • Complete the application form and upload the required documents.
  • Make the application fee payment.
  • Submit the form and download it for future reference.

AP ECET 2024 Counselling: Required Documents

  • AP ECET 2024 hall ticket
  • AP ECET 2024 rank card
  • Marks memo (diploma or degree)
  • Proof of date of birth (SSC or equivalent memo)
  • Provisional diploma certificate or degree certificate
  • Study certificate from Class 7 to diploma or Class 9 to degree for BSc Maths candidates
  • EWS certificate (if applicable)
  • PwD certificate (if applicable)
  • Minority certificate (if applicable)
  • Residence certificate
  • Employer certificate (if applicable)
  • Integrated community certificate
  • Parents' income certificate
  • Scouts and guides certificates (if applicable)
  • Anglo-Indian certificate (if applicable)
  • Local status certificate (if applicable)
  • CAP certificate (if applicable)
  • NCC and sports certificates (if applicable)

