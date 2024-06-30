AP ECET Counselling 2024: Registration Window Closes Today, Details Here

AP ECET Counselling 2024: The deadline for the document verification process is July 3.
AP ECET Counselling 2024: The Andhra Pradesh Engineering Common Entrance Test (AP ECET) 2024 counselling is set to close today. Those who have cleared the exam and secured a rank can submit their applications by visiting the official website, ecet-sche.aptonline.in/ECET. The deadline for the document verification process is July 3.
Application Process
Applicants from the open category and backward classes are required to pay a fee of Rs 1,200, while those from SC and ST categories need to pay Rs 600. Payment can be made using a credit card, debit card, or net banking.
AP ECET Counselling 2024: Steps to Apply
Candidates can follow these steps to complete the counselling form:
- Visit the official AP ECET counselling website: ecet-sche.aptonline.in/ECET
- Select the 'Candidate Registration' link under the forms section on the homepage.
- Input your hall ticket number and date of birth, and submit.
- Complete the application form and upload the required documents.
- Make the application fee payment.
- Submit the form and download it for future reference.
AP ECET 2024 Counselling: Required Documents
- AP ECET 2024 hall ticket
- AP ECET 2024 rank card
- Marks memo (diploma or degree)
- Proof of date of birth (SSC or equivalent memo)
- Provisional diploma certificate or degree certificate
- Study certificate from Class 7 to diploma or Class 9 to degree for BSc Maths candidates
- EWS certificate (if applicable)
- PwD certificate (if applicable)
- Minority certificate (if applicable)
- Residence certificate
- Employer certificate (if applicable)
- Integrated community certificate
- Parents' income certificate
- Scouts and guides certificates (if applicable)
- Anglo-Indian certificate (if applicable)
- Local status certificate (if applicable)
- CAP certificate (if applicable)
- NCC and sports certificates (if applicable)