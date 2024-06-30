AP ECET Counselling 2024: Registration Window Closes Today, Details Here

AP ECET Counselling 2024: The Andhra Pradesh Engineering Common Entrance Test (AP ECET) 2024 counselling is set to close today. Those who have cleared the exam and secured a rank can submit their applications by visiting the official website, ecet-sche.aptonline.in/ECET. The deadline for the document verification process is July 3.

Application Process

Applicants from the open category and backward classes are required to pay a fee of Rs 1,200, while those from SC and ST categories need to pay Rs 600. Payment can be made using a credit card, debit card, or net banking.

AP ECET Counselling 2024: Steps to Apply

Candidates can follow these steps to complete the counselling form:

Visit the official AP ECET counselling website: ecet-sche.aptonline.in/ECET

Select the 'Candidate Registration' link under the forms section on the homepage.

Input your hall ticket number and date of birth, and submit.

Complete the application form and upload the required documents.

Make the application fee payment.

Submit the form and download it for future reference.

AP ECET 2024 Counselling: Required Documents