AP ECET 2024 Counselling: Registration Starts On June 26, Check Key Details

Read Time: 2 mins
AP ECET 2024 Counselling: Registration Starts On June 26, Check Key Details
AP ECET 2024 results were announced on May 30
AP ECET 2024 Counselling: The registration for the Andhra Pradesh Engineering Common Entrance Test (AP ECET) 2024 counselling will begin on June 26. Those who have cleared the test can apply by visiting the official website, ecet-sche.aptonline.in/ECET/. The deadline for submitting the application form and paying the fee is June 30.

Applicants in the Open Category (OC) and Backward Class (BC) categories need to pay Rs 1,200, while SC and ST candidates are required to pay Rs 600.

The counseling process includes registration, document verification, web options entry, option changes, seat allotment, and self-reporting. Document verification will be carried out online for most candidates, except those who are Persons with Disabilities (PwD), CAP, scouts and guides, NCC, and sports and games, whose document verification will take place at designated help centers.

The counseling authority noted that many candidates make errors during registration, such as not uploading the correct certificate or improperly scanning documents, resulting in unclear images. "Candidates are therefore advised to be extremely careful when scanning and uploading certificates," it added.

AP ECET 2024: Counselling Schedule

  • Registration and fee payment: June 26 to 30
  • Verification of uploaded documents: June 27 to July 3
  • Option entry: July 1
  • Editing preferences: July 5
  • Seat allotment: July 8
  • Reporting at allotted institutes: July 10 to 15
  • Commencement of classes: July 15

Verification officers at help centers will review the uploaded certificates online. If all certificates are clear and accurate, the officer will approve them.

The AP ECET 2024 results were announced on May 30. The exam, held on May 8, is for admission into the second year of lateral-entry engineering, pharmacy, and architecture programs.

