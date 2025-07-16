AP ECET 2025 Final Phase Counselling Schedule Released, Check Details

AP ECET 2025 Final Phase Counselling: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has officially released the final phase counselling schedule for AP ECET 2025. Qualified and eligible candidates-Diploma holders in Engineering, Agricultural Engineering, and B.Sc. (Mathematics) graduates-can now participate in the final web counselling round for admission into engineering colleges across Andhra Pradesh for the academic year 2025-26.
Key Dates for AP ECET 2025 Final Phase Counselling:
Processing Fee Payment & Registration: July 18 to July 19, 2025
Certificate Verification (Online): July 18 to July 19, 2025
Option Entry (Fresh Entry Mandatory): July 18 to July 20, 2025
Seat Allotment Result Release: July 22, 2025 (After 6:00 PM)
Who Can Participate in Final Phase Counselling?
- Candidates who were allotted seats but did not report.
- Candidates who did not secure a seat in the first phase but got their certificates verified.
- Candidates who did not exercise options earlier but completed certificate verification.
- Those who have reported but want to upgrade to a better option.
- Candidates who have cancelled their allotment and wish to try again.
- Fresh candidates who are registering for the first time in this phase.
Candidates satisfied with their previous allotment need not participate. But if new options are exercised and a seat is allotted, the earlier seat will be vacated and allotted to another candidate-no claim will be entertained on the old seat.
Certificate Upload And Verification Guidelines
- Upload clear and scanned images of certificates.
- Verification will be done online by Help Line Centre authorities.
- If any document is unclear, candidates will get only one chance to re-upload.
- Keep checking your application status regularly.
Mandatory Documents for Upload:
- APECET-2025 Rank Card
- APECET-2025 Hall Ticket
- Diploma / Degree Marks Memo
- Provisional Diploma / Degree Certificate
- SSC or equivalent for Date of Birth proof
- Study Certificates (VII to Diploma / IX to Degree for B.Sc. Maths)
- Caste Certificate (if applicable)
- EWS / Income Certificate / Rice Card
- Residence Certificate (for private studied candidates)
Option Entry Instructions
- Candidates must enter options afresh-previous entries will not be considered.
- Freeze options carefully; once frozen, they cannot be edited.
- Use a secure OTP-do not share it with anyone.
Final Seat Allotment
Results will be available on July 22, 2025, after 6 pm.