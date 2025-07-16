AP ECET 2025 Final Phase Counselling Schedule Released, Check Details

AP ECET 2025 Final Phase Counselling: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has officially released the final phase counselling schedule for AP ECET 2025. Qualified and eligible candidates-Diploma holders in Engineering, Agricultural Engineering, and B.Sc. (Mathematics) graduates-can now participate in the final web counselling round for admission into engineering colleges across Andhra Pradesh for the academic year 2025-26.

Key Dates for AP ECET 2025 Final Phase Counselling:

Processing Fee Payment & Registration: July 18 to July 19, 2025

Certificate Verification (Online): July 18 to July 19, 2025

Option Entry (Fresh Entry Mandatory): July 18 to July 20, 2025

Seat Allotment Result Release: July 22, 2025 (After 6:00 PM)

Who Can Participate in Final Phase Counselling?

Candidates who were allotted seats but did not report.

Candidates who did not secure a seat in the first phase but got their certificates verified.

Candidates who did not exercise options earlier but completed certificate verification.

Those who have reported but want to upgrade to a better option.

Candidates who have cancelled their allotment and wish to try again.

Fresh candidates who are registering for the first time in this phase.

Candidates satisfied with their previous allotment need not participate. But if new options are exercised and a seat is allotted, the earlier seat will be vacated and allotted to another candidate-no claim will be entertained on the old seat.

Certificate Upload And Verification Guidelines

Upload clear and scanned images of certificates.

Verification will be done online by Help Line Centre authorities.

If any document is unclear, candidates will get only one chance to re-upload.

Keep checking your application status regularly.

Mandatory Documents for Upload:

APECET-2025 Rank Card

APECET-2025 Hall Ticket

Diploma / Degree Marks Memo

Provisional Diploma / Degree Certificate

SSC or equivalent for Date of Birth proof

Study Certificates (VII to Diploma / IX to Degree for B.Sc. Maths)

Caste Certificate (if applicable)

EWS / Income Certificate / Rice Card

Residence Certificate (for private studied candidates)

Option Entry Instructions

Candidates must enter options afresh-previous entries will not be considered.

Freeze options carefully; once frozen, they cannot be edited.

Use a secure OTP-do not share it with anyone.

Final Seat Allotment

Results will be available on July 22, 2025, after 6 pm.