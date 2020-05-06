AP EAMCET 2020 Application Deadline Extended

The AP EAMCET application deadline has been extended due to the coronavirus outbreak and the subsequent lockdown announced by the government till May 17. According to the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Kakinada (JNTUK), the official agency which conducts the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test or AP EAMCET on behalf of Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE), the application deadline for the exam has been extended till May 20.

"Last date for submission of online applications without late fee is 20-05-2020," said a notification posted on the official portal of the exam.

New exam dates and other details are awaited from the JNTUK.

Further details regarding AP EAMCET will be available at sche.ap.gov.in/EAMCET, the official portal which hosts exam related information.

This Examination is the pre-requisite for admission into various professional courses offered in the University or Private Colleges in the State of Andhra Pradesh. Through the exam, students are shortlisted for admission to B.E., B.Tech., B.Sc., B.V.Sc. & A.H., B.F.Sc., B. Pharmacy and Pharm.D. courses.

Students who wish latest update on the examination, can also download mobile App APSCHE myCET which is available in Google Play Store and has all related information including Mock Test, Submitted application status, and hall ticket.

