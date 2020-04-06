AP EAMCET 2020 Application Deadline Extended; Exam Postponed

AP EAMCET 2020 application deadline has been extended

The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Kakinada (JNTUK) has extended the application deadline for AP EAMCET 2020. Students who fulfill the eligibility criteria can now apply for the exam till April 17, 2020.

The last date to submit application with late fee has not been updated yet. The AP EAMCET examination dates have been postponed too. The examination dates have been removed from the official website and no update has been made yet.

The AP EAMCET 2020 hall tickets were scheduled to be released on April 16, but with application deadline extended till April 17, it will be released at a later date.

The AP EAMCET 2020 exam for Engineering group was scheduled to be held on April 20, 21, 22, and 23. AP EAMCET 2020 exam for Agriculture group was scheduled on April 23 and April 24. APEAMCET exam for both streams was scheduled on April 22 and April 23. The exam dates have been deferred and will be announced later.

Students who wish latest update on the examination, can also download mobile App APSCHE myCET which is available in Google Play Store and has all related information including Mock Test, Submitted application status, and hall ticket.

Through the exam, students are shortlisted for admission to B.E., B.Tech., B.Sc., B.V.Sc. & A.H., B.F.Sc., B. Pharmacy and Pharm.D. courses.

