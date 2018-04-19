AP EAMCET 2018 Hall Ticket Released @ Sche.ap.gov.in; Check Exam Day Rules Here SCHE, AP has released the hall ticket or admit card for AP EAMCET 2018 examination on the official website.

APEAMCET 2018

AP EAMCET 2018 Admit Card: Exam Day Rules

Reporting at Exam Center



A candidate should report at exam center at least two hours before the commencement of the test on the date and time mentioned in Hall Ticket. Candidates will not be allowed into the exam center even if they are late by one minute after the commencement of the test. Hall ticket and filled in Application form will be verified at the entrance of the exam center. In case of SC & ST candidates, the photo copy of caste certificate will also be verified along with the Hall ticket & filled in Application form.



Candidate will be frisked (searched) and allowed only after complying with all the rules of the examination, says the official manual of AP EAMCET.



Exam officials will take candidate's biometrics (Finger Print and Photograph and the invigilators will guide the candidates to their respective computers/nodes allotted to them



APEAMCET Login



On the allotted computer, candidate's details (Name, Photograph etc.) will be displayed. At the scheduled time (usually 10 minutes before the exam), a candidate will need to enter 'Username' as instructed in Hall Ticket. Password for the login will be informed 10 minutes before the exam start time in the test center.



AP EAMCET Test Taking Process



Questions will be displayed one at a time in English and Telugu languages. Questions in Mathematics / Biology, Physics and Chemistry will be displayed in different sections. Candidate should select the Section (Subject) which he/she would like to start the exam with. 1st question from the selected Section (Subject) gets displayed for answering or Click on the question number in the Question Palette at the right of your screen to go to that numbered question directly.



Question and options for the selected question number will be displayed in "Question window".



Select any one of the four options as answer for the question, by clicking on the circle button beside the option.



To change the already chosen answer, click on the circle button of another option. If you want to remove the answer, click on Clear response button



To save your answer, you MUST click on the Save & Next button and then go to the next question, otherwise it will not be saved



To mark the question for review, click on the Mark for Review & Next button. If an answer is selected for a question that is Marked for Review, that answer will be considered in the evaluation.



