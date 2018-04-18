APEAMCET 2018 Hall Ticket To Release Today On Sche.ap.gov.in APEAMCET 2018 admit card will be released today.

APEAMCET 2018 Admit Card To Release Today On Sche.ap.gov.in New Delhi: APEAMCET 2018 admit card will be released today by SCHE, Andhra Pradesh. The



After downloading the hall ticket, candidates must check the same for their Name, Date of Birth, Gender, Category, Test Centre Name, Date and Time of examination.



APEAMCET 2018 is conducted for admission to undergraduate programs in Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy courses. The exam will be conducted from April 22 to April 26.



Candidates must retain the hall ticket even after the exam until the admission process is over. Candidates would need to bring the hall ticket on the day of the exam. No one would be allowed to enter the examination centre without the hall ticket.



Apart from the hall ticket, candidates must also bring filled in application form, a good ball point pen (for rough work), and an attested copy of caste certificate (only for SC/ST category candidates).



