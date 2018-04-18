APEAMCET 2018 Hall Ticket To Release Today On Sche.ap.gov.in

After downloading the hall ticket, candidates must check the same for their Name, Date of Birth, Gender, Category, Test Centre Name, Date and Time of examination.
APEAMCET 2018 is conducted for admission to undergraduate programs in Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy courses. The exam will be conducted from April 22 to April 26.
Candidates must retain the hall ticket even after the exam until the admission process is over. Candidates would need to bring the hall ticket on the day of the exam. No one would be allowed to enter the examination centre without the hall ticket.
Comments
Click here for more Education News