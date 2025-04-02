Andhra Pradesh Board Result 2025 Likely In Mid- April, Check Here

The Board of Secondary Education Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) concluded the AP board Class 10 exams on March 31, 2025. The Board of Intermediate Education of Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) conducted the Class 12 exams from March 3 to March 20. The results for the two classes are likely to be out in April and May 2025. Once released, candidates will be able to check their results on the official website. The results will be hosted at resultsbie.ap.gov.in and bie.ap.gov.in. Students can also view their Class 10 or Class 12 results on NDTV's Education page using the required credentials.



The Class 10 examination began on March 17 with the First Language (Group A) paper and ended with Social Studies. Approximately six lakh students appear for the Andhra Pradesh Class 10 board exams each year.



In 2024, the BSEAP declared the Class 10 exam results on April 22. The exams were held from March 18 to March 30, 2024. The overall pass percentage for the 2024 AP SSC exam was 86.69 per cent, with boys achieving a pass rate of 84.32 per cent and girls outperforming them at 89.17 per cent. A total of 6,16,615 students appeared for the exams last year.



Following past trends, the AP Inter results are expected to be announced through a press conference in mid-April. The press conference will have details about the pass percentage, gender-wise performance, and the names of toppers.



In 2024, the Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Examination announced the Inter 1st year (Class 11) and 2nd year (Class 12) results on April 12. The exams were held in March, with first-year exams conducted from March 1 to March 19, and second-year exams from March 2 to March 20. The 2024 AP Inter 2nd year exams recorded a pass percentage of 78 per cent, with 3,06,528 of the 3,93,757 students who appeared for the exams clearing them.

