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Andhra Pradesh SSC Result 2026 To Be Declared Tomorrow At 11 AM, Confirms Lokesh Nara

AP SSC Result 2026 will be declared tomorrow at 11 AM. Students who appeared for the Class 10 board exams can check download the marks memo once released.

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Andhra Pradesh SSC Result 2026 To Be Declared Tomorrow At 11 AM, Confirms Lokesh Nara
AP SSC Result 2026 is set to be released on April 30 at 11 AM.
Education Result

The Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) will declare the Andhra Pradesh SSC Result 2026 on April 30 at 11 AM. Lokesh Nara, Minister for Education, Telangana, has confirmed the result date and time on X. Students who appeared for the Class 10 board examinations can check their scores on NDTV Education result portal after the result link is activated. The AP SSC result is important for students seeking admission to Intermediate courses and other academic programmes after Class 10.

How to Check AP SSC Result 2026 on NDTV?

  • Visit the NDTV Education website, ndtv.com/education.
  • Click on the "Board Exam Result 2026."
  • Look for Andhra Pradesh Board Exam Results 2026 and click on Andhra Pradesh Board Class 10 Exam Results 2026.
  • Enter roll number and click submit.
  • The result will appear on screen.
  • Download it for future reference

How to Download AP SSC Result 2026 from Official Website?

  • Visit the official website, results.bse.ap.gov.in
  • Click on the Andhra Pradesh SSC Result 2026 link
  • Enter the required login credentials
  • Submit the details
  • View and download the result
  • Take a printout for future reference

The online scorecard is provisional in nature. Students should collect the original marks memo from their respective schools later.

Andhra Pradesh SSC Result 2026: Previous Year Trends

Last year, the AP SSC results were declared on April 23. A total of 6,14,459 students appeared, of whom 4,98,585 passed. The overall pass percentage stood at 81.14%.

In 2024, the overall pass percentage was 89.64%. In 2023 and 2022, the results were announced on May 6 and June 6, with overall pass percentages of 72.26% and 64.02%, respectively.

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