Andhra Pradesh SSC Result 2026 Releasing Today At 11 AM, Check Official Websites Here

The AP SSC Result 2026 will be released today at 11 AM by the Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP). Students who appeared for the exam can check their results online through the NDTV Education website or official website once the link is activated.

The board result is an important milestone for lakhs of students, as it will determine their next academic steps. Students can check their AP SSC Marks Memo using their roll number given on hall tickets.

AP SSC Result 2026 Date and Time

As per the official schedule, BSEAP will announce the SSC Class 10 results today, April 30, at 11 AM. The AP SSC board examinations were conducted from March 16 to April 1, 2026, across multiple examination centres in the state. The authorities implemented strict monitoring measures to ensure fair and smooth conduct of the exams.

Senior officials directed district administrations and police departments to maintain discipline and security during the examination period.

Where to Check AP Class 10 Result 2026?

ndtv.com/education/results

results.bse.ap.gov.in

Mana Mitra WhatsApp Service

Via SMS

DigiLocker (via app and website)

LEAP Mobile App

How to Check Andhra Pradesh SSC Result 2026 Through NDTV?

Visit NDTV Education website, ndtv.com/education.

Click on the "Board Exam Results 2026" tab.

Look for Andhra Pradesh Board Exam Results 2026 and click on the result out link for Andhra Pradesh Board Class 10 Exam Results 2026.

Enter your roll number and click submit.

The result will appear on screen. Download it for future reference.

How to Check AP SSC Result 2026 Through Official Website?

Visit the official website, results.bse.ap.gov.in.

Click on the SSC Result 2025 link

Enter the hall ticket number

Submit the details

View and download the result

AP 10th Result 206: Previous Year Pass Percentage Details

The previous result trends show steady performance by students in the state board examinations. In 2025, the board recorded a pass percentage of 81.14 percent. A total of 6,14,459 students appeared, and 4,98,585 qualified successfully.

In 2024, the overall pass percentage stood at 89.64 percent. In 2023 and 2022, the pass percentages were 72.26 percent and 64.02 percent respectively.