Andhra Pradesh Postgraduate ECET Answer Key Released, Here's How To Download And Raise Objections

AP PGECET Answer Key: The Andhra Pradesh State Council for Higher Education (APSCHE) has released the Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (PGECET) 2026 preliminary answer key and response sheets. Candidates can raise objections against the preliminary answer key and question paper till 3 pm on May 8, 2026.

Candidates can download their response sheets, preliminary answer keys, and master question papers from the official website - cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

To submit objections, candidates must pay a fee of Rs 300 per objection. They need to click on the "Key Objections" option on the official website and enter their registration number, hall ticket number, and mobile number.

How To Download The Answer Key?

Visit the official website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on "Master Question Papers With Preliminary Keys".

Select the respective subject to download the question paper and answer key.

The answer key PDF will appear on the screen for download.

Official Website Link

The AP PGECET 2026 examination was conducted from April 28 to April 30 in computer-based test (CBT) mode. The exam was held in two shifts - from 9:30 am to 11:30 am and from 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm.