Andhra Pradesh LAWCET Answer Key To Be Out Today: Check Direct Link Here

Andhra Pradesh LAWCET Answer Key Soon: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will release the AP LAWCET 2026 provisional answer key today, May 7 at the official website. Candidates who have given the Andhra Pradesh Law Common Entrance Test for admission to 3-year and 5-year LLB courses will be able to access both the preliminary answer key and their individual response sheets online. With the release of the response sheet and answer key PDFs, candidates can review the answers they marked in the examination and match them with the officially released responses. APSCHE will also provide an objection window till May 9 for candidates who find any discrepancy in the answer key, can challenge any answer mentioned in the provisional key.

AP LAWCET 2026: Important Dates

AP LAWCET 2026 Provisional Answer Key: May 7, Thursday

AP LAWCET Objection Window Last Date: May 9, Saturday

AP LAWCET 2026 Result Date: May 18, Monday

How to Check AP LAWCET 2026 Answer Key?

Candidates can follow the given below steps to download the AP LAWCET 2026 Provisional Answer Key:

Go to the official website of AP Law Common Entrance Test at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the AP LAWCET 2026 Provisional Answer Key link, once released.

Enter your login credentials such as application number and password.

Check the provisional answer key very carefully and download it.

If candidates find any discrepancy in the provisional answer key, they can raise objection.

Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website and download their AP LAWCET Provisional Answer Key 2026, once released without any delay