Alumni Pledge Over 1 Crore To IIM Bangalore

PGP 2003 and 2008 batches pledged over 1 crores to the Bengaluru-based B-School

IIM Bangalore has received pledges of Rs 1.35 crores from two batches of alumni who are celebrating their reunions on campus during December 2018. The PGP 2003 batch of Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore or IIMB celebrated their 15th-year reunion at the campus recently, said a statement from the premier B-School. The batch pledged Rs 1 crore towards funding scholarships, research and infrastructure.

The batch has already contributed Rs 60 lakh, and the rest would be raised in another one month.

The batch was keen on naming a discussion room after Debarshi Roy Choudhury, one of their batchmates who passed away last year.



"Our batch is eager to support areas that the institute thinks is important, and to causes that contribute to long term value creation," said Sarin Saures, an alumnus from the batch.



"I am glad that alumni are recognizing the efforts of IIMB in this space and are coming forward to support our commitment to producing world class research scholars," Professor G Raghuram, Director, IIMB, said.



Likewise, the batch of PGP 2008 celebrated their 10th-year reunion at the IIMB campus, also in early December.

More than 100 alumni, from various parts of the world, attended the reunion, along with their families.

This batch has endowed Rs 35 lakh towards providing financial assistance to the children of staff working on the campus.

"We are very excited to be launching the 'Class of 2008 Higher Education and Welfare Fund' in collaboration with our Institute, that will provide scholarships to children of staff at IIMB, an initiative proposed by our batch itself," said Deepa N Swamy, the batch representative, who is the cofounder of FlexiBees, and lives in Singapore.

IIM Bangalore Winners Of Yes Bank Case Contest

The higher education scholarship would help fund up to a maximum of Rs 50,000 every year towards high school and college education subject to the student maintaining a minimum academic performance.



Click here for more Education News