IIM Bangalore Winners Of Yes Bank Case Contest

IIMB's PGP students emerge Global Winners of YES BANK Transformation Series case contest

A team from IIM Bangalore called 'B Squad', comprising second-year students of the Post Graduate Programme in Management (PGP), Divya Wadhawan, Farhan Ansari and Swapnil Katiyar, has emerged as the global winner of the Yes Bank Transformation Series Grand Finale 2018, held recently.

On November 28, 2018, Yes Bank Transformation Series, India's largest case study competition for students from B-schools and tech institutes, hosted the grand finale of its 7th edition in Mumbai.

For the finale, Yes Bank partnered with Invest India, the National Investment Promotion and Facilitation Agency of the Government of India to provide the top student teams the challenge statement: 'Promoting Cross Border E-Commerce for Indian MSME Sector'.

The top 15 teams had presented innovative solutions for Invest India around: how to increase B2C exports from India; initiatives to promote India as a leader in MSME exports, and how Indian MSMEs can further leverage global opportunities. The initiative received more than 30,000 registrations from over 16,000 student teams across the country.

The first runner-up is a team from the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) and the second runner-up is 'Cryptonite' from Shailesh J. Mehta School of Management, IIT Bombay.

The cash prize for the winners are Rs 5 lakh, 3 lakh and 2 lakh for first, second and third places respectively.

