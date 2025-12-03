IIM Bangalore Offers Free Advertising, Sales And Public Relations Courses, Apply Here

IIMB Free Online Course 2025: The Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIMB), in collaboration with SWAYAM, is offering free online courses in Advertising, Sales and Public Relations. Two courses - Advertising and Sales and Advertising and Public Relations - are available, both beginning on January 12, 2026. As the programme coordinator, IIMB brings comprehensive instructional design and expert-led teaching and currently offers over 60 courses on the platform. The last date to register is February 28, 2026.

The Advertising and Sales course will be taught by Dr. Bharti Singh, Assistant Professor (Senior Scale), Faculty of Business Management, CDOE, Manipal University Jaipur. The course will run for 10 weeks, from January 12 to April 30, 2026.

The Advertising and Public Relations course will be conducted by the Head of the Institute and Associate Professor of Media Studies, Amity University Madhya Pradesh, Gwalior, and will run for 8 weeks.

What Does the Advertising and Sales Course Cover?

The course focuses on:

Examining the roles and functions of advertising, along with the concept of Integrated Marketing Communication.

Highlighting the importance of advertising design in creating effective advertisements.

Assessing the effectiveness of media planning and strategy.

Understanding copywriting and various media formats including print, outdoor, broadcast and digital media.

Explaining public relations and publicity, along with emerging trends and strategies in sales management.

Exploring sales promotion and personal selling, with emphasis on ethical practices in sales management.

What Does the Advertising and Public Relations Course Cover?

Beginning with an introduction to advertising, the course includes:

Theories and models of communication in advertising and public relations.

Types of advertising and media formats.

Creativity in advertising.

Introduction to public relations.

Media relations and crisis communication.

Digital advertising and public relations.

Research methods in advertising and public relations.

Certificate requirements

To earn the course certificate, learners must fulfil two requirements: they need to achieve an average assignment score of at least 10 out of 25 and they must score a minimum of 30 out of 75 in the final exam. Both conditions must be met to qualify for certification.

Direct Link To Apply - "IIMB Advertising and Sales Course 2026".

"IIMB Advertising and Public Relations Course 2026"