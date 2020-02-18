AICTE Bars Universities From Offering PGDM, MBA Courses Simultaneously

AICTE bars universities from offering PGDM and MBA courses simultaneously.

According to the AICTE, the technical and management education regulator of the Union Human Resource Development (HRD) Ministry, government or private universities will no longer be able to offer both PGDM and MBA courses simultaneously and will have to choose either of the two. The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) said in a circular that conducting Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) and Master of Business Administration (MBA) courses in the same institution is "not permissible".

In the circular addressed to heads of various educational institutions, the Council also said, the affiliated institutions have the option of either converting all PGDM courses into corresponding MBA courses with respective University affiliation or vice-versa and run under a separate standalone institute.

"AICIE started/initiated PGDM courses to be run by Standalone Institutions which were neither Universities nor affiliated to any University on the lines similar to IlMs," the circular said.

"Over a period of time, deemed to be universities have added PGDM course under the banner of 'Management Programme' in contravention of norms. According to the AICTE Regulations, 2020, conducting PGDM and MBA courses in the same institution is not permissible," a senior AICTE official told PTI.

The circular also requested Central or State or Private Universities or Institutions Deemed to be Universities which are running PGDM Programme concurrently with MBA under the banner of Management Programme to convert PGDM courses as MBA completely and comply with the AICTE norms.

According to the regulations, institutions affiliated to universities have the option of either converting all PGDM courses into corresponding MBA courses with respective university affiliation or vice-versa and run those under a separate standalone institute.

(With Inputs from PTI)

