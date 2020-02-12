Conducting PGDM, MBA Courses In The Same Institution Is 'Not Permissible': AICTE

AICTE regulates engineering and technological education in the country.

All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), a statutory body working under the Ministry of Human Resource Development, Government of India, said in a circular that conducting Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) and Master of Business Administration (MBA) courses in the same institution is "not permissible". In the circular addressed to heads of various educational institutions, the Council also said, the affiliated institutions have the option of either converting all PGDM courses into corresponding MBA courses with respective University affiliation or vice-versa and run under a separate standalone institute.

"But an Institute cannot run both PGDM & MBA programs simultaneously," the AICTE circular said.

"AICIE started/initiated PGDM courses to be run by Standalone Institutions which were neither Universities nor affiliated to any University on the lines similar to IlMs. Over a period of time, Central/State/Private Universities and Deemed to be Universities have added PGDM course under the banner of "Management Programme" in contravention of APH norms," the circular from the AICTE, which regulates engineering and technological education in the country, said.

"In this context it is brought to your notice that as per the provisions contained in AICTE Regulations, 2020 and Para 2.18 of APH 2020-21 conducting PGDM and MBA Courses in the same Institution is "Not permissible"," it added.

It also requested Central or State or Private Universities or Institutions Deemed to be Universities which are running PGDM Programme concurrently with MBA under the banner of Management Programme to convert PGDM courses as MBA completely and comply with the AICTE norms.

"Institutions affiliated to Universities too have the option of either converting all PGDM courses into corresponding MBA courses with respective University affiliation or vice-versa and run under a separate Standalone Institute. But an Institute cannot run both PGDM & MBA programs simultaneously," the circular said.

Recently, the AICTE has rationalized the MBA course names to avoid multiplicity and redundancy.

Colleges and institutions, affiliated to the Council, was asked to change the nomenclature of the courses from the academic session 2020-2021.

All MBA and PG Diploma courses have been categorised and renamed to 73 courses.

Click here for more Education News