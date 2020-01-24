AICTE Rationalises Management Course Names To Avoid Redundancy

AICTE has rationalised MBA, PG Diploma course names to avoid redundancy

The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has rationalized the MBA course names to avoid multiplicity and redundancy. Colleges and institutions, affiliated to the Council, have been asked to change the nomenclature of the courses from the academic session 2020-2021. All MBA and PG Diploma courses have been categorised and renamed to 73 courses.

"AICTE being concerned about multiplicity/ redundancy of nomenclatures in Management courses, has rationalized the nomenclatures and prepared a single list for PG Diploma and MBA Course," reads the notice released by the technical education regulator.

"All concerned AICTE approved standalone institutions offering PG Diploma level courses and universities offering MBA courses are required to go through the list and accordingly change the nomenclature while applying online for Extension of Approval (EOA) of the courses offered from forthcoming academic session 2020-21," the notice reads further.

As per the new rule, courses like Business Entrepreneurship, Commercial and Computer Practice, Business Studies, Computer Management and Management Studies offered under MBA and/ or PG Diploma programme will be known as Business Management course.

PG Diploma in Finance/ Finance and Marketing/ Finance Control/ Financial Management and MBA in Finance Management/ Finance Marketing/ Finance Marketing and Human/ Resource Management/ Financial Administration/ Financial and Personnel Management/ Financial Management will be known as Financial Management course.

Complete List Of Courses

In addition to this, AICTE has decided to convert courses like Modern Office Management, Modern Office Management and Secretarial Practices, Modern Office Practice and National Management Programme to vocational courses.

Recently, IGNOU had started a Diploma course in Modern Office Practice. The programme has combined conventional practices of Secretaries and Office Assistant's job with computer aided management techniques.

