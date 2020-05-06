New Academic Calendar For Engineering Colleges Released. Check Dates Here

AICTE academic calendar released for engineering and affiliated colleges

According to the academic calendar released by the technical and professional education regulator All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), classes for existing students of technical courses in all affiliated colleges will start from August 1, while the academic session and the teaching process including lateral entry to second year courses for newly admitted students will start from September 1.

Meanwhile, classes for existing students PGDM and PGCM courses will begin on July 1 and the academic session for the newly admitted students in these courses will be held between August 1, 2020 to July 31, 2021.

The UGC guidelines released for the higher educational institutions last week had also said college sessions will begin in August for current students and September for new ones.

Revised academic calendar from AICTE

"Considering the exigency and extra ordinary situation in this particular facts and circumstances, the Executive Committee in its 133rd Emergent meeting held on 27.04.2020 has approved the following calendar for the approval related activities for academic year 2020-21," a statement from the Council said.

1. Completion of First round of counselling/ admission for allotment of seats: On or before 15th August 2020

2. Completion of Second round of counselling/ admission for allotment of seats: On or before 25th August 2020

3. Last date upto which students can be admitted against vacancies: 31st August of the Calendar Year

Commencement of classes for existing students of technical courses except PGDM/PGCM: 1st August 2020

4. Commencement of the academic session and the teaching process including Lateral Entry to Second Year Courses for newly admitted students: 1st September 2020

5. Technical Institutions conducting PGDM/PGCM Courses shall not initiate the admission before: 1st April 2020

6. Commencement of classes for existing students PGDM/PGCM: 1st July 2020

7. Last date for cancellation of seats of PGDM/PGCM with full refund: 25th July 2020

8. Admission ending date of PGDM/ PGCM Courses: 31st July 2020

9. The academic session for the PGDM/ PGCM Courses for newly admitted students: 1st August 2020 to 31st July 2021

10. Last date upto which students can be admitted in Open and Distance Learning Courses: 15th August 2020 and 15th February 2021

Last week, the AICTE had asked institutes to provisionally admit students to Diploma, Certificate courses in Management even if their final year results are not available. However, such students have to submit their documents on or before December 31.

