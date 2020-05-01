Provisional Admission Allowed In Management Diploma, Certificate Courses

However, such students have to submit their documents on or before December 31.

The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has asked institutes to provisionally admit students to Diploma, Certificate courses in Management even if their final year results are not available. However, such students have to submit their documents on or before December 31.

"Due to shutdown of all educational institutions, some universities could not conduct final year exams of undergraduate courses or could not declare the results. In such cases, the provisional admission of the students may be given and the student shall produce the proof of successful completion of the graduation on or before December 31, 2020," it has written in a letter to principals and directors of standalone PGDM/ PGCM institutes.

In a letter addressed to the principals, AICTE has asked to begin the classes from July 1 for the existing students. The academic session for the newly admitted students will begin on August 1. The 2020-2021 academic session, for students who will newly enroll for PGDM/ PGCM courses, will continue till July 31, 2021.

The technical education regulator has said that if the examinations of the first year students of 2019-2020 session could not be held before the lockdown then the mode of the exam and promotion to the higher classes will be done as per the UGC guidelines on examination released on April 29.

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has released guidelines on exams and academic calendar in which it has suggested universities to begin new session on September 1 and begin classes for existing students in July.

The AICTE has also asked institutes to start the session in online mode and shift to regular face to face mode only after it is allowed by the Ministry of Human Resource Development.

