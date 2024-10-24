MDI Gurgaon Invites Applications For 2-Year Postgraduate Management Programmes

The Management Development Institute (MDI) Gurgaon has initiated the application process for its two-year full-time postgraduate programmes for the 2025-27 batch. Applications are open for the following programmes - Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM), PGDM in Human Resource Management (PGDM-HRM), PGDM in International Business (PGDM-IB), and PGDM in Business Analytics. Interested candidates who meet the eligibility criteria can submit their applications by visiting the official website. The application deadline is November 22, 2024, at 5pm.

These programmes aim to cultivate a combination of analytical skills, ethical leadership, and a global mindset essential for thriving in the dynamic corporate environment.

According to a press release from the institute, the Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) is ranked among the top 10 courses in India. It emphasises developing an inclusive business perspective and the ability to navigate uncertainty and complexity.

The PGDM-Human Resource Management program is tailored for individuals aiming to build a career in human resources. Its focus is on enhancing business performance through evidence-based practices in people management, preparing students to become strategic HR leaders.

Similarly, the PGDM-International Business program offers a dual degree in collaboration with ESCP Europe, giving students the chance to study in Europe and gain valuable international exposure along with skills in cross-cultural management, as highlighted by MDI Gurgaon in their announcement.

Conversely, the PGDM-Business Analytics program responds to the growing demand for data-driven decision-making, equipping students with the necessary skills to address business challenges through analytics.

Placements

The institution boasts an impressive 100 per cent placement rate for both the PGDM and PGDM-IB programs, alongside a 93.50 per cent placement rate for the PGDM-HRM program. Leading employers represent a variety of sectors, including BFSI, manufacturing, consulting, FMCG/FMCD, technology, and emerging fields like Fintech and Edtech.

The highest compensation package reported is 63.3 LPA, with regular recruiters such as Accenture, Aditya Birla Group, Airtel, BlackRock, Coca-Cola, Google, ITC, Microsoft, Mondelēz, and Standard Chartered.