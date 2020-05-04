Allow students to take up 'online internships: UGC to universities

Allow the students to take up 'online internships or activities' including the activities that can be carried out digitally or otherwise from home, national higher education regulator University Grants Commission (UGC) informed heads of universities across the country. In a circular sent to the vice chancellors and principals of universities and colleges respectively, the Commission said this is a continuation of its earlier letter released last month which carried guidelines on examinations and academic calendar.

The Commission asked the heads of institutions to engage the students to work as interns on ongoing projects.

Other instructions included: Delay the start date for internship and reduce the period of internship clubbing with assignments etc.

"This is in continuation to our earlier letter of even number dated 29.4.2020 vide which the Guidelines on Examinations and Academic calendar were issued.

"As per the letter, it was made clear that the guidelines are advisory in nature and the Universities may accordingly plan their activities keeping in view the safety and interest of our stakeholders, giving highest priority to health of all concerned, while adopting and implementing the Guidelines," the circular read.

The UGC guidelines which released last week said the exams for terminal semester students will be held in the month of July and intermediate semester students will be graded based on internal assessment of the present and previous semester. In states where the COVID-19 situation has normalized, there will be exams in the month of July.

It also said college sessions will begin in August for current students and September for new ones.

The guidelines asked the universities to adopt efficient and innovative modes of examinations by reducing the time from 3 hours to 2 hours and they may conduct the exams in offline or online mode, as per their ordinances or rules and regulations, scheme of examinations, observing the guidelines of "social distancing" and keeping in view the support system available with them and ensuring fair opportunity to all students.

