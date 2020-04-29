UGC Releases Exam Dates, Academic Calendar

The University Grants Commission or UGC, the higher education regulator, has released exam details and academic calendar today. The commission said the intermediate semester students will be graded based on internal assessment of the present and previous semester while the exams for the terminal semester students will be held in the month of July.

For intermediate semester students in the states where the COVID-19 situation has normalized, there will be exams in the month of July.

Regarding the pending examinations, the Commission said the universities may adopt alternative and simplified modes and methods of examinations to complete the process in shorter period of time.

It also said the universities may adopt efficient and innovative modes of examinations by reducing the time from 3 hours to 2 hours.

"Universities may conduct Terminal / Intermediate Semester / Year examinations in offline / online mode, as per their Ordinances/Rules and Regulations, Scheme of Examinations, observing the guidelines of "social distancing" and keeping in view the support system available with them and ensuring fair opportunity to all students," it added.

In view of Covid-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdown, the UGC constituted an expert committee to deliberate and make recommendations on the issues related to the examinations and the academic calendar to avoid academic loss and take appropriate measures for the future of students.

The expert committee was headed by Prof. R. C. Kuhad, Former Member, UGC and Vice Chancellor, Central University of Haryana, Mahendergarh, Haryana along with other members.

UGC academic calendar

The following calendar is suggested for the academic session 2019-2020:

Start of Even Semester 01.01.2020 Suspension of Classes 16.03.2020 Continuation of Teaching-Learning through various modes such as Online Learning / Distance Learning / Social Media (WhatsApp / YouTube) / E-mails / Video Conferencing / Mobile Apps / SWAYAMPRABHA Channels on DTH etc. 16.03.2020 to 31.05.2020 Finalisation of Dissertation/ Project Work/ Internship Reports/ E-labs/ Completion of Syllabus/ Internal Assessment/ Assignment/ Students Placement Drive etc. 01.06.2020 to 15.06.2020 Summer Vacations# 16.06.2020 to 30.06.2020 Conduct of Examinations: Terminal Semester/ Year Intermediate Semester/Year 01.07.2020 to 15.07.2020 16.07.2020 to 31.07.2020 Evaluation and Declaration of Result: Terminal Semester/ Year Intermediate Semester/ Year 31.07.2020 14.08.2020

New academic session

The following calendar is suggested for the academic session 2020-2021:

Admission Process 01.08.2020 to 31.08.2020 Commencement of Classes Students of 2nd/ 3rdyear Fresh batch (First Semester/Year) 01.08.2020 01.09.2020 Conduct of Examinations 01.01.2021 to 25.01.2021 Commencement of Classes for Even Semester 27.01.2021 Dispersal of Classes 25.05.2021 Conduct of Examinations 26.05.2021 to 25.06.2021 Summer Vacations 01.07.2021 to 30.07.2021 Commencement of Next Academic Session 02.08.2021

The Commission at its meeting held on April 27, 2020 accepted the Report of the Committee and approved the guidelines on examinations and academic calendar.

These UGC guidelines on examinations and academic calendar for the universities in view of COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdown were issued in presence of Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' in New Delhi today. Secretary, Higher Education, MHRD Amit Khare and senior officials of the Ministry and UGC were present on the occasion.

Click here for more Education News

