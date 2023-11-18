Delhi University Releases Academic Calendar For Various Courses For 2023-24 Session

The University of Delhi has released a notification for the academic calendar of various masters and bachelors programme. The academic calendar has been released for MA courses in Hindu Studies, Korean and Chinese. The calendar has also been released for BA LLB (Hons), BBA LLB (Hons), Integrated Teacher Education Programme and Post Graduate Diploma in Cyber Security and Law (PGDCSL).

The classes for Semester 1 will begin from November 20, 2023.

The dispersal of classes, preparatory leave and conduct of practical examinations will begin on March 8, 2024 and will conclude on March 15, 2024.

The students will be given a break from March 27, 2024 to March 31, 2024.

The classes for Semester 2 will begin from April 1, 2024.

The dispersal of classes, preparatory leave and conduct of practical exams will begin from July 21, 2024 to July 28, 2024.

The commencement of theory examinations will begin on July 29, 2024 and will conclude on August 11, 2024.