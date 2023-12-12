AIBE 18 Exam 2023: Answer Key Released, Check Steps To Download

AIBE 18 2023: The examination took place on December 10 in 150 test centres across the country.

The Bar Council of India (BCI) on Tuesday released the answer key for the All-India Bar Examination-XVIII (18). The AIBE 18 examination took place on December 10 in 150 test centres across the country. Those who appeared in the examination can access the answer key by visiting the official website at allindiabarexamination.com.

AIBE 18 Answer Key 2023: Steps to download

Visit the official website of AIBE 18 at allindiabarexamination.com.

Click on the 'AIBE 18 Answer Key' link on the homepage.

Enter the required credentials, including the registration number and password.

The answer key will be displayed on the screen.

Download the answer key and save it.

At present, the Bar Council of India is issuing the Certificate of Practice (COP) for AIBE-XVII. The council has announced that candidates can make corrections to their name, father's name, or enrolment number, with the option to attach supporting documents during the correction process. The deadline for making corrections is December 15, 2023.

AIBE 18 Exam 2023

It evaluates the eligibility of law graduates to practice Indian law, assessing candidates' understanding of legal principles and procedures. Successfully passing the AIBE exam earns candidates a "certificate of practice" from the Bar Council of India, demonstrating their competence in the legal profession.

General category applicants need to secure a minimum of 45 per cent marks, while SC and ST applicants should aim for approximately 40 per cent marks to qualify.