AIBE 18 Provisional Answer Key 2023 Likely To Be Released Today

AIBE 18 2023: The exam evaluates the eligibility of law graduates to practice law in India.

The Bar Council of India (BCI) is likely to release the provisional answer key for the All-India Bar Examination-XVIII (18). The AIBE 18 examination took place on December 10 in 150 test centres across the country. Those who took the examination can access the answer key by visiting the official website at allindiabarexamination.com once it is out. Following last year's pattern, the AIBE exam answer key is usually published the day after the exam date.

AIBE 18 Answer Key 2023: Steps to download

Visit the official website of AIBE 18 at allindiabarexamination.com.

Click on the 'AIBE 18 Answer Key' link on the homepage.

Enter the required credentials, including the registration number and password.

The answer key will be displayed on the screen.

Download the answer key and save it.

If any discrepancies are found in the AIBE answer key 2023, candidates will have the opportunity to raise objections within a specified timeframe following its release.

AIBE 18 Exam 2023

It evaluates the eligibility of law graduates to practice Indian law, assessing candidates' understanding of legal principles and procedures. Successfully passing the AIBE exam earns candidates a "certificate of practice" from the Bar Council of India, demonstrating their competence in the legal profession.

General category applicants need to secure a minimum of 45 per cent marks, while SC and ST applicants should aim for approximately 40 per cent marks to qualify.