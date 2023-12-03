AIBE 18 Admit Card 2023 Set To Be Released Today, Check Details

All India Bar Examination (AIBE 18): The admit card will be released at 5pm on December 3.

The All India Bar Examination (AIBE 18) admit card is set to be released today by the Bar Council of India (BCI). Once available, candidates can download the hall ticket from the official website, allindiabarexamination.com. According to the official schedule, the admit card will be released at 5pm on December 3.

AIBE 18 Admit Card 2023: Steps to follow

Visit the official websites of BCI - barcouncilofindia.org and AIBE - allindiabarexamination.com.

On the homepage, locate and click on the 'AIBE XVIII admit card' link.

Input your registration number and other necessary details.

The admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Download the admit card and print a copy for future reference.

Candidates must also carry additional identification documents such as an Aadhaar card, driving license, PAN card, voter ID, etc. The BCI has rescheduled the exam to December 10, 2023, citing a clash with the CLAT PG exam and MP State Judicial PT, both scheduled for the same day.

"We have received multiple communications from concerned candidates expressing the challenges this overlap presents. Recognizing the significance of the All India Bar Exam, CLAT PG, and M.P. State Judicial PT, the BCI is committed to providing candidates with a fair opportunity to excel in these examinations," the official notice reads.