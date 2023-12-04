All India Bar Examination 18 Admit Card 2023 Released, Details Here

All India Bar Examination 2023: Candidates can obtain their admit card at allindiabarexamination.com.

The Bar Council of India (BCI) issued the admit card for the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) 18 on Sunday. Candidates can obtain their admit card by logging in to the official AIBE website, allindiabarexamination.com, using their registration ID and password.



Scheduled for December 10, 2023, the AIBE 18 exam will be conducted offline using a pen and paper-based test format. Those who qualify for the exam will be eligible to practice law in India. Candidates are required to secure the minimum passing marks. Successful candidates will receive a Certificate of Practice (COP), a mandatory document for legal practice in India.

Steps to download AIBE 18 Admit Card 2023:

Go to the official website of AIBE 18: allindiabarexamination.com.

Click on the AIBE 18 admit card download link.

Log in to the admit card portal using the registration number and password.

The hall ticket will be displayed on the screen after a successful login.

Carefully review all the details on the admit card.

Download the admit card.

Details mentioned on the admit card include the candidate's name, roll number, application number, date and time of the exam, the name and address of the assigned exam centre, exam-day instructions, and reporting time.

In case of any discrepancies in the AIBE Admit Card 2023, candidates can rectify them by contacting the authorities.

The AIBE 18 helpdesk details are as follows: