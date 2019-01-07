5000 More Seats At Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya: Prakash Javadekar

Prakash Javadekar announces 5000 more seats at Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya

Union Human Resource Development Minister Prakash Javadekar has announced an increase in the number of seats at Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV) from the Academic Year 2019-20. 5000 more seats have been added making the total number of seats over 51,000. Earlier the number of seats available at JNVs was 46,600.

In the last four years there has been an addition of 9000 seats and with the addition of 5000 seats the total number of seats added to JNVs in last five years will be 14000 seats. In the next four years, the government is likely to add 32000 more seats.

"This is a step in the right direction. This is the biggest-ever expansion of quality education for rural students. This unprecedented expansion of JNVs, nearly free of cost residential schools, will provide more opportunity for talented children from rural areas to get quality education,' HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar said.

Navodaya is the only education system in the country where students give entrance examination for admission into Class 6. In 2001, 5.50 lakh aspirants appeared for the entrance examination for Class 6. Over the years the number of aspirants appearing for the entrance examination has increased considerably. For the 2019 entrance test, 31.10 lakh students have registered for the entrance examination.

"This reflects the growing aspirations of rural children for acquiring quality education and the Government's consistent effort to meet this aspiration, under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," the HRD Minister said adding that the government is also actively considering setting up of a Navodaya Vidyalaya each in the newly carved out districts in various States.

In the past five years Navodaya Vidyalaya have consistently recorded a pass percentage of over 97 per cent in Class 10 and Class 12, of which 86% securing first division, which is far better than private schools and CBSE's national average.

