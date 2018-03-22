177 IIM Udaipur Graduates To Be Conferred Degrees Instead Of Diplomas Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Udaipur will be the second institute after IIM-Bangalore to confer degrees.

Share EMAIL PRINT Nearly 177 students from the IIM-Udaipur will receive MBA degrees instead of diplomas Jaipur: After IIM Bangalore, nearly 177 students from the IIM-Udaipur will be conferred MBA degrees instead of diplomas tomorrow. Degrees will be conferred on students who are completing its two-year Post Graduate Programme (PGP) in Management at convocation tomorrow, IIM-U Director Janat Shah told Press Trust of India today. Mr Shah also said a meeting was held with the Union Human Resources Development minister Prakash Javadekar last week after which a decision was taken to confer degrees on 177 students of the PGP course this year.



This development is also happening after the



"The bill offers autonomy to these institutes. Through this bill we will remove all interference of the government, bureaucracy in the functioning of the IIMs. They will themselves decide how to manage and run these premier institutes," Human Resource Development Minister Prakash Javadekar said while initiating a discussion in Rajya Sabha then.



Replying to the debate, he said the rules would be framed soon and assured the Rajya Sabha members that their suggestions would be considered. The bill was passed by the Upper House unanimously.



Being societies, IIMs were earlier not authorised to award degrees and, hence, they were awarding post-graduate diplomas and fellowships in management, Mr Shah said, adding that while these awards were treated as equivalent to MBAs and PhDs respectively, the equivalence was not universally acceptable.



Last week, for the first time, the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore has awarded degrees for its two-year post-graduate programme in management and as many as 406 students, who graduated from this course, were given degrees, reported The Hindu.



IIM Udaipur Convocation



The 6th Convocation Ceremony for the PGP and PGPX students of IIM Udaipur is scheduled on Friday, March 23, 2018, during which the graduating batch of 2018 will be awarded their degrees and be felicitated for their achievements.



However, diplomas would be awarded to students of the PGPX programme, Mr Shah told PTI.



Sunil Kant Munjal, Chairman of Hero Entreprises, has accepted the institute's invitation to be the chief guest. Mr. Sunil Kant Munjal is Chairman at Shivam Autotech Ltd., Chairman at BML Educorp Services, Chairman at Hero Corporate Services Ltd., Chairman at Hero Life Insurance Co. Ltd., Chairman & Managing Director at Hero Management Service Ltd., a Member of Prime Ministers Council on Trade & Industry, Member-Presidents Council at University of Tokyo and President at Ludhiana Sanskritik Samagam.



Pankaj Patel, CMD of Zydus Cadila, will also grace the occasion with his presence as Chairman of Board of Directors, IIM Udaipur. In addition to them, the Industry Representatives and Corporates of Udaipur will be present for this grand ceremony, said a statement from IIM Udaipur.



While, IIM-Bangalore awarded degrees to its students this year, IIM-Lucknow conferred diplomas and IIM-Indore was also likely to award degrees this year, Mr Shah said.



The IIM-U director said formalities to award degrees for other programmes would take time as special approval might be required due to the nomenclature of the course.



"We had decided to award degrees after the bill was passed, but then, due to a circular on regulatory framework for degree granting issued by the MHRD, the decision was kept on hold and later in a meeting, things were sorted out and it was decided to go ahead with awarding degrees for the PGP course," Mr Shah said.



(With Inputs from PTI)



