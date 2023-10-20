Digital Enterprise Management: All About IIM Udaipur's Unique Programme

Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Udaipur.

Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Udaipur is the first institute in the country that offers one year MBA programme in Digital Enterprise Management (DEM).

The programme has been designed as full-time residential course for students to inculcate skills in leadership, innovation, strategy, decision-making, and entrepreneurship. The students are also offered a well-rounded exposure to business management, data analytics and emerging technologies that are high in demand in the corporate world.

The programme prepares the students by reinforcing their existing strengths and helping them acquire new skills in managing emerging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Blockchain and IoT. The course fosters experiential learning from interactions with academicians and practitioners from the digital world.

Course structure

The course structure of the programme includes-

Fundamentals of Business Management

Fundamentals of Digital Enterprise

Data Analytics and Technology Management

Digital Industry Practices

Solving Business Problems (Projects)

Eligibility criteria

Admission to the programme is based on GMAT/GRE/CAT score. The candidate must also have a minimum of three years full-time work experience that followed a graduate degree. Generally the programme starts in April of the first year and ends in March of the following year. For the academic year 2024-2025, the programme will start on April 9, 2024.

Interested candidates can visit the official website for further details.