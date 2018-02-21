100% Placements In IIM Rohtak; 30 Lakh Is Highest Salary Offered IIM Rohtak has successfully completed the final placement process for the Batch of 2018 with all students successfully achieving their placement goals.

IIM Rohtak has successfully completed the final placement process for the Batch of 2018 with all students successfully achieving their placement goals. With the release of their final placement report, IIM Rohtak has now become the first IIM amongst fourteen second and third generation IIMs to achieve this feat this year. According to an official from IIM Rohtak, 30 lakh was the highest salary offered this year, with a 16 per cent increase from last year. There was a marked increase in the number of companies visiting the campus this year with 40 plus new companies making offers to the students.





According to a statement from the institute, this year witnessed a steep increase in the number of PPIs and PPOs offered to the students.



There was also presence of International recruiters like Tolaram Group from Dubai on the campus offering some of the most sought after management roles in the country.





Prof Dheeraj Sharma, Director IIM Rohtak stated that 100% placement in current economy demonstrates that IIM Rohtak students are amongst the best and most sought after in the country. He further said that IIM Rohtak will continue to work closely with industry to offer future business leaders to the country.



Marketing stood as the top recruiter this season with 29% of all the offers being made in this domain.

IIM Rohtak placement details

Some of the prominent recruiters included Yes Bank, Dabur, Amazon, BPCL, Maruti Suzuki, Tata Steel, JK Group, IndiaMart, Cushman and Wakefield. Some of the big names that visited the campus for the first time were Amul, Aditya Birla Group, Cargill Foods, Mafatlal, Dell, and ACG WorldWide. There was a 5 fold increase in the number of FMCG companies visiting the campus.



Finance firms were the next in line with 26% of the batch getting offers in this domain. Prominent banks such as ICICI, RBL, Yes Bank, HDFC, SBI, Standard Chartered, IDFC, Federal Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank recruited for multiple roles. Non-banking financial entities such as Arcesium, Indus Valley Partners, Futures First, Thomson Reuters, DE Shaw, TresVista, Future Generali recruited for niche profiles. In investment banking, Motilal Oswal was the highlight; opening up its coveted MT Spark Program which is a rare and sought after.



Other major sectors included General Management (21%), Analytics (12%), Strategy and Consulting (7%) and Operations (5%). This season also saw the return of the Big 4 with KPMG and EY offering attractive profiles to IIM Rohtak graduates.



Some of the other prominent firms visiting the campus were Google, Amazon, GMR, L&T and Cognizant. This demonstrates that IIM Rohtak is well positioned to be number one management institute in north India and is amongst the top ten management institutes in the country.



