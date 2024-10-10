Sohar University Signs MoA With IIM Rohtak To Initiate Bachelor Of Business Administration

Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Rohtak has signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) with Sohar University (SU) to explore collaboration for the Bachelor of Business Administration programme. The MoA was signed by Director of IIM Rohtak Professor Dheeraj Sharma, and Vice Chancellor of Sohar University, Dr Hamdan Al Fazari during the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) conference held in Sohar University. The program start date has not been finalized yet.

The MoA highlighted the importance of the partnership in advancing business education and research in the region. The programme is specifically targeted at the vast Indian population within the radius of 200 kms of Sohar University to offer high quality education to potential students. Sohar University will offer its infrastructure for the endeavor.

The joint degree program will provide students with a comprehensive foundation in key disciplines such as management, finance, operations, and marketing. The program emphasizes critical thinking, data analysis and ethical business practices, ensuring that alumni are well-prepared for the challenges of the global business environment.

An official notification by the institute notes that the collaboration reflects a shared vision of fostering high-quality education and promoting research excellence through a rigorous academic curriculum and a focus on practical applications.

The conference was held in Sohar University with the theme 'Elevating Intellectual Property, Research, and Innovation in Oman', under the patronage of HE Prof Rahma Al Mahrouqi, Minister of Higher Education, Research and Innovation (MoHERI) with His Excellency Amit Narang, Indian Ambassador to Oman, in attendance.