IIM Rohtak Inducts New MBA Batch With 73% Female Students

Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Rohtak inducted the 15th batch of Post Graduate Programme (MBA) with 73 per cent female candidates.

The applicants admitted to the batch include a blend of graduates from varied disciplines such as Engineering, Science, Commerce, Management, Arts, Law, Design, Architecture, Pharmacy, and Journalism.

A significant number of candidates admitted to the batch have professional experience of working at various corporate organisations such as Accenture, Bank of America, Capgemini, Cognizant, Deloitte Consulting, Ernst & Young LLP, HCL Technologies, Infosys, KPMG, NatWest Group, Oracle Financial Services Software, PwC, Reliance Jio Infocomm, Samsung, TATA Steel Ltd., TCS, Wipro among others.

The batch consists of multiple high achievers, including several state-level participants in badminton, throwball and basketball, among other sports.

Students from 24 states and union territories are part of the new batch. To welcome students, the institute conducted its induction ceremony on the June 29 and 30.

Welcoming the students of the new batch, Prof Dheeraj Sharma, director IIM Rohtak, highlighted IIM Rohtak's peer-to-peer engagement and extensive interaction. Prof. Sharma urged students to reflect on their daily learnings, maximize available resources, and seize fleeting time and opportunities to become better individuals.

IIM Rohtak offers eight one-of-a-kind programmes to students from various academic and socio-economic backgrounds, imparting knowledge with multi-disciplinary outlooks.