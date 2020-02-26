IIM Rohtak Partners With UpTop For ePGPx Programme

IIM Rohtak has partnered with UpTop for its ePGPx programme

IIM Rohtak has tied up with Up Top, an ed-tech higher education platform, to provide ePGPx program. ePGPx is a hybrid one-year post-graduate diploma program in Management for Executives. The focus of the program is on general management positioning and practical knowledge with prominence on inculcating leadership in perplexing managerial situations.

As part of this partnership, UpTop will make learning reasonable and accessible for every working professional seeking to be industry appropriate.

There are around 70 percent of graduates with many years of experience who are not able to apply for further jobs because companies need MBA/PG diploma holders. UpTop is working rigorously to help these individuals by providing them placement assistance and IIM alumni status.

Under this tie-up, there will be three mandatory on-campus modules (including offline sessions at IIM Rohtak) at the beginning of each term. Each campus visit will last for 6-7 days and will be held at the gap of 3-4 months. There will be a total of 20 days of on-campus classes.

On successful completion of the academic requirement of the 1-year ePGPx program, the students will be awarded the 'One Year Executive Post Graduate Diploma in Management'. IIM Rohtak alumni status will be awarded to all ePGPx graduates.

A Bachelor's Degree or Post Graduation Degree in any discipline with a minimum 50 percent aggregate mark or equivalent CGPA is required to avail of this program. Additionally, candidates should have 5 years of managerial or entrepreneurial or professional experience to get enrolled in this scheme.

On this tie-up, Prof Dheeraj Sharma, Director, IIM Rohtak said "IIM Rohtak culture that stems from our ancient traditions will produce scholars, managers, professors, and policy-makers who will exhibit superior work-ethic, high commitment, impervious focus, extraordinary decisiveness, strong persistence, and a positive attitude."

According to Mr. Ajay Singh, Founder, UpTop, the company is offering an industry-relevant program in collaboration with top B schools to help working professionals to become deserving of lateral movements.

In order to enroll for the program, professionals are required to fill an online application and give an entrance test. After passing the test, interviews will be conducted, based on which candidates will be selected. There is no limit to the number of students to be enrolled for the program.

The last date to submit online application for the ePGPx programme is March 14, 2020 and the last date to submit hard copy of the application is March 20, 2020.

