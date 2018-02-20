IIM Bangalore Placements Witness 462 Offers From 140 Companies; Goldman Sachs Makes Nine Offers The Lateral and Final Placements for the PGP class of 2016-18 of the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore or IIMB saw 420 students receiving 462 offers from 140 plus companies across all possible business sectors.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT IIM Bangalore Placements Witness 462 Offers From 140 Companies Bengaluru: The Lateral and Final Placements for the PGP class of 2016-18 of the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore or IIMB saw 420 students receiving 462 offers from 140 plus companies across all possible business sectors. IIMB played host to most leading global banks on the first day of the Final Placements with Goldman Sachs making the maximum of nine offers. Other offers were from Deutsche Bank, Citibank, HSBC, JP Morgan, Blackstone and Standard Chartered. Investment firms included Ambit Capital, Arpwood Capital, Myntra, o3 Securities and Sabre Partners. Eight Capital, a hedge fund recruited at IIMB for the first time.





Among banks and financial firms, ICICI Bank made the maximum of nine offers.





Others included Yes Bank, Kotak and National Housing Bank.





"Many sought after recruiters surprised us by making many more offers than they had initially indicated and helped us complete our placements earlier than estimated," said Professor Ganesh N Prabhu, Chairperson, Career Development Services, IIM Bangalore.





Dibyajyoti Mohapatra, Placement Representative, said, "IIMB experienced higher hiring interest in the more sought-after roles of investment banking and strategy consulting leading to more offers while the numbers were as usual in the other roles."



Financial Services recruiters included Anand Rathi Wealth Management, Bajaj Finserve, Altisource, BNY Mellon and Piramal Finance. Corporate Finance roles were offered by Bharti Airtel, Flipkart, Hindustan Unilever, Reliance Treasury, Procter & Gamble.





In the consulting domain, Deloitte USI led with 18 offers followed by The Boston Consulting Group with 17 offers.



Others included AT Kearney, Accenture Strategy, McKinsey & Co, Bain & Company, Strategy&, EY-Parthenon Singapore, Nomura Research Institute, Deloitte India, Ernst & Young, GEP Consulting, Alvarez & Marsal, EXL Consulting, Infosys Management Consulting, KPMG, EY-Parthenon Dubai, Feedback Infra, Roland Berger, Zinnov, Actus Advisors, Bay Current, Hay Group, IBM Consulting, Parthenon India, Renew Power and Siemens Management Consulting. About 34% of the batch received offers in management consulting sector.



Click here for more







The Lateral and Final Placements for the PGP class of 2016-18 of the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore or IIMB saw 420 students receiving 462 offers from 140 plus companies across all possible business sectors. IIMB played host to most leading global banks on the first day of the Final Placements with Goldman Sachs making the maximum of nine offers. Other offers were from Deutsche Bank, Citibank, HSBC, JP Morgan, Blackstone and Standard Chartered. Investment firms included Ambit Capital, Arpwood Capital, Myntra, o3 Securities and Sabre Partners. Eight Capital, a hedge fund recruited at IIMB for the first time.Among banks and financial firms, ICICI Bank made the maximum of nine offers.Others included Yes Bank, Kotak and National Housing Bank."Many sought after recruiters surprised us by making many more offers than they had initially indicated and helped us complete our placements earlier than estimated," said Professor Ganesh N Prabhu, Chairperson, Career Development Services, IIM Bangalore.Dibyajyoti Mohapatra, Placement Representative, said, "IIMB experienced higher hiring interest in the more sought-after roles of investment banking and strategy consulting leading to more offers while the numbers were as usual in the other roles."Financial Services recruiters included Anand Rathi Wealth Management, Bajaj Finserve, Altisource, BNY Mellon and Piramal Finance. Corporate Finance roles were offered by Bharti Airtel, Flipkart, Hindustan Unilever, Reliance Treasury, Procter & Gamble.In the consulting domain, Deloitte USI led with 18 offers followed by The Boston Consulting Group with 17 offers.Others included AT Kearney, Accenture Strategy, McKinsey & Co, Bain & Company, Strategy&, EY-Parthenon Singapore, Nomura Research Institute, Deloitte India, Ernst & Young, GEP Consulting, Alvarez & Marsal, EXL Consulting, Infosys Management Consulting, KPMG, EY-Parthenon Dubai, Feedback Infra, Roland Berger, Zinnov, Actus Advisors, Bay Current, Hay Group, IBM Consulting, Parthenon India, Renew Power and Siemens Management Consulting. About 34% of the batch received offers in management consulting sector. Click here for more Education News