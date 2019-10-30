IIM Udaipur Youngest B-School To Feature In FT Management Ranking

In 2019, IIM Udaipur joins this elite group in 76th position.

In less than ten years from its founding, the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Udaipur has joined the prestigious Financial Times (FT) Master in Management (MIM) Ranking 2019, recognised globally as one of the key indicators of excellence for a B-school. Until 2018, only three IIMs were part of the FT MIM ranking - IIM Ahmedabad, Bangalore, and Calcutta. In 2019, IIM Udaipur joins this elite group in 76th position.

With the exception of schools that were created by merging existing institutions of long standing, IIM Udaipur is the youngest management school in the world in both the FT top MIM 100 ranking and the QS MIM ranking.

Last year IIM-U became the youngest B-school in India to receive the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB) accreditation and joined the elite group of 5 per cent of the world's B-schools.

"IIM Udaipur started its journey with a clear vision in place which included a commitment to thought leadership in high-quality research and to developing managers and entrepreneurs amply prepared to be tomorrow's leaders.

"From day one, the Institute has meticulously designed programs and processes which have helped us to be in FT MIM ranking today. As an Institute, we have always set lofty goals for ourselves and such achievements give us the confidence and motivation to aim higher," said Pankaj Patel, Chairman of IIM Udaipur.

The FT ranking assesses a variety of criteria, including alumni salary and career progress; value for money; school diversity (female faculty, students and board members); international experience and research; and student internships.

After gaining AACSB accreditation in November 2018, IIM Udaipur became eligible to be considered for Financial Times MIM ranking 2019 which includes top B-schools from Europe, Asia and North America.

"IIM Udaipur has always approached management education as a journey of transformation. Being in the FT MIM Ranking is a validation of IIM Udaipur's focus on our long-term vision. Our accomplished faculty, outstanding alumni and talented students have enabled us to make rapid progress on our path of continuous growth and innovation. Our most recent step on this path was the launching of the first-ever one year MBA in digital enterprise management for experienced professionals," said Janat Shah, Director, IIM Udaipur.

Click here for more Education News

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.