IIM Indore In Top 100 Of FT Masters In Management Rankings

IIM Indore has achieved rank 81 in the FT Rankings in Masters in Management (MiM) 2019. As per the FT Report, this is the 15th edition of the FT ranking of MiM programmes. A record 111 schools took part in the ranking process in 2019, which meet strict criteria in order to be eligible. 'This is a great debut in the FT rankings for us and we will certainly get better. The credit for this goes to the entire institution which has worked tirelessly, and more importantly, as I always say, together, to make this happen', says Professor Himanshu Rai, Director, Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Indore.

'While we celebrate this moment, we will now set our sights on breaking into the top 50', he adds.

According the FT Ranking Report, the schools' programmes must be full-time, cohort-based and have a minimum of 30 graduates each year.

Finally, the schools must be accredited by either AACSB or Equis.

Courses are typically one or two years in length and must be directed at students with little or no work experience.

The rankings are calculated according to information collected through two separate surveys.

The first is completed by the business schools and the second by alumni who finished their MiM in 2016. The ranking has 17 criteria.

Alumni responses inform seven criteria that together contribute 58 per cent of the ranking's total weight.

The remaining 10 criteria are calculated from school data and account for 42 per cent of the weight.

IIM Indore looks forward to achieve bigger goals and rank higher in the coming years, said a statement from the Institute.

Of the five IIMs that have secured a place in FT Rankings, IIM Calcutta leads the way. IIM Calcutta has secured 17th rank globally, for its 2-Year Masters in Business Administration (earlier Post Graduate Programme in Management).

In 2018, IIM Ahmedabad was leading the tally by securing 19th rank. IIM Ahmedabad is placed at 21st rank this year. IIM Bangalore, the 'B' of the IIM ABC trio, is at 44th place.

IIM Udaipur is at 76th rank.

