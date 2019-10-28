IIM Calcutta Leads Indian Institutes In Financial Times Masters In Management Rankings 2019

IIM Calcutta ranked 17 globally in Financial Times Management Institute rankings

Of the five IIMs that have secured a place in top 100 Master in Management Rankings 2019 released by Financial Times, IIM Calcutta leads the way. Indian Institute of Management Calcutta has secured 17th rank globally, for its 2-Year Masters in Business Administration (earlier Post Graduate Programme in Management).

IIM Calcutta has improved its ranking from last year when it was at the 23rd rank. The institute has also taken over IIM Ahmedabad for the top spot in the country. In 2018, IIM Ahmedabad was leading the tally by securing 19th rank. IIM Ahmedabad is placed at 21st rank this year. IIM Bangalore, the 'B' of the IIM ABC trio, is at 44th place.

IIM Udaipur at 76th rank and IIM Indore at 81st rank are the new entrants in the list.

The institutes have been ranked in the list based on their performance on multiple parameters addressing areas such as employment, salary, faculty etc. Among the parameters that the ranking was focused on, IIM Calcutta did better than its nearest Indian compatriots on categories which include - today's salary, weighted salary, salary percentage increase, career progress ranking, involvement of international faculty, inclusion of international board members, percentage of female faculty and student gender diversity ratio.

Commenting on the 2019 Rankings, Professor Prashant Mishra, Dean, New Initiatives and External Relations at IIM Calcutta said, "The FT Ranking for 2019 is a reiteration of the leadership positions that IIM Calcutta holds in the global management education landscape. With the internationalization of our curriculum over the years and some of the best faculty from across the world, our offerings are curated to address the needs of the dynamic business environment. As a result, we've been able to create a pool of ethical and responsible leaders across domains. The rankings will help us network more closely with the top B-schools across the globe."

The other parameters that are considered for the rankings are value for money ranking, aims achieved by alumni on taking the course, career services ranking, employability among students within three months of completing the course, involvement of women in the Institute's board, international student in-take, international mobility ranking, international course experience ranking, faculty with doctorates, languages, course fee (local currency), course length (months), number of students enrolled 2018-19 and company internships.

