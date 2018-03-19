Rs 63.45 Lakh Highest Salary Offered In IIM Indore Final Placements Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Indore, with the largest batch across all IIMs, has completed placements for the batch of 2016-18.

Share EMAIL PRINT The average CTC for the batch was 18.17 LPA, a 12% increase from the previous year New Delhi: Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Indore, with the largest batch across all IIMs, has completed placements for the batch of 2016-18. This placement season witnessed participation from more than 200 firms which rolled out offers to 624 students including 443 PGP participants, 68 PGP Mumbai participants along with 113 participants from the 5 year Integrated Programme in Management (IPM), said a statement from the B-School.



The highest international package offered this year was 63.45 lakhs while the highest domestic package stood at 33.04 lakhs.



The average CTC for the batch was 18.17 Lakhs Per Annum (LPA), which is a 12% increase from the previous year. The average CTC for the IPM batch stood at 15.16 LPA, a phenomenal increase of 21% from the previous year. Also, owing to the excellent performance of students during their summer internships, the number of Pre-Placement Offers (PPOs) extended by companies this year increased by an astonishing 40% to 147.



"It is a happy moment to witness another good placement season with a large number of industry giants reaffirming their trust and confidence in the rigorous pedagogy followed at IIM Indore. The relentless effort and dedication of IIM Indore students has contributed significantly to the excellence of the Institute," Director, IIM Indore Professor Rishikesha T Krishnan said after the completion of the placement process.



With 27% of the batch opting for Finance roles and participation of multiple Investment Banks, Private Equity and Venture Capital firms offering highly coveted front end roles, IIM Indore has emerged as one of the top destinations for finance recruitment in the country.



Major recruiters such as Axis Bank, Bank of America, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, Edelweiss, HDFC Bank, HSBC, ICICI Bank, Indus Valley Partners, JPMorgan Chase, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Max Life Insurance, Nomura, Royal Bank of Scotland and Yes Bank among many others continued their long-term association with IIM Indore.



The Consulting domain continued to see extensive participation from Consulting stalwarts like Accenture Strategy, Boston Consulting Group, Cognizant Business Consulting, Deloitte USI, Ernst & Young, EXL Service, Infosys Management Consulting, KPMG, PricewaterhouseCoopers, etc.



Sales & Marketing also continued to be the preferred domain amongst participants with Industry giants like Asian Paints, Dabur, Godrej & Boyce, GroupM, GSK Pharma, Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages, HUL, ITC, L'Oréal, Marico, Maruti Suzuki, Mother Dairy, Panasonic, PepsiCo, Pidilite, Tata Steel, TimesOOH, Tolaram Group, Toppr and Vodafone recruiting in large numbers.



In the technology domain, Accenture, Capgemini, Cognizant, Google, HUL, HCL, IBM, Infosys, L&T infotech, MAQ Software, UHG, Wipro continued to recruit amongst others reaffirming their faith in IIM Indore.



Participants interested in General Management, Operations and HR domain received offers from an array of recruiters such as Aditya Birla Group, Airtel, GMR, JSW Group, Mahindra & Mahindra, Microland, PayTM, Reliance Industries, Cipla, IndiaMART, Larsen & Toubro amongst many others.

The third batch of the five-year Integrated Programme (IPM) witnessed recruiters like Asian Paints, CP Group, Goldman Sachs, HUL, JPMorgan Chase, L'Oreal, Nomura and UAE Exchange.



