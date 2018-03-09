Mahindra Transport Excellence Lifetime Achievement Award For IIM Bangalore Director Professor G. Raghuram, Director, IIM Bangalore, has been honoured for Lifetime Achievement by the Mahindra Transport Excellence Awards 2017.

Share EMAIL PRINT The award was presented to Professor Raghuram in New Delhi on March 7 (Tuesday). Bengaluru: Professor G. Raghuram, Director, Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore, has been honoured for Lifetime Achievement by the Mahindra Transport Excellence Awards 2017, supported by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways in India. The Lifetime Achievement Award recognises Professor Raghuram's body of work on the Transport sector in India and lauds him for "decades of outperformance, dedication and generous contribution towards the betterment of the Indian transport industry".





It is for the first time since its inception in 2015 that the Mahindra Transport Excellence Lifetime Achievement Award is being conferred on an academician.





The earlier recipients include Shri R. Thyagarajan, Founder Chairman, Shriram Group, and Shri D.P. Agarwal, Vice-Chairman and Managing Director, TCI Ltd.



"I am humbled and honoured," Professor Raghuram said responding to the announcement of the Award.





"The Mahindra Transport Excellence Lifetime Achievement Award recognises Excellence, Innovation and Change Leadership in the Transport Ecosystem by recognizing efforts towards accepting no limits, alternative thinking and driving positive change," said a communique from the Awards Committee.



Professor G. Raghuram has a PhD from Northwestern University, USA, a Postgraduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) from IIM Ahmedabad and a BTech degree from IIT Madras.



He specializes in infrastructure and transport systems, and logistics and supply chain management.





He conducts research on the railway, port, shipping, aviation and road sectors and has published over 35 refereed papers in journals and written over 155 case studies.



