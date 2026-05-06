11 Inmates Clear Class 12 In Jail, Turn A New Page In Life

In Lajpore Central Jail in Gujarat's Surat, 11 inmates have successfully cleared the Class 12 examination, achieving a 100% result and presenting an inspiring example of transformation through education. The achievement reflects the growing focus on rehabilitation and reform within prison systems. Among those who cleared the exam are inmates serving sentences in serious criminal cases, including murder, attempted murder, and NDPS-related offences. Jail authorities stated that education has become an important step toward positive change and self-improvement among inmates. That added that the successful result has encouraged many prisoners to focus on studies and personal development while serving their sentences, aiming to rebuild their lives and contribute positively to society in the future.

Success story has become a symbol of hope within the prison.

Education in Jail Marks the Beginning of a New Life

Rohit Ratiram Yadav, serving a life sentence in a murder case, emerged as one of the successful candidates. Sarfaraz Iqbal Patel, serving a 20-year sentence under the NDPS Act, and Sahil Suresh Patel, serving a seven-year sentence for attempted murder, also cleared the Class 12 examination.

According to jail officials, the inmates dedicated themselves to studies with discipline and determination. The administration provided academic support and encouraged prisoners to continue their education during imprisonment.

A New Beginning Behind Bars

Authorities at Lajpore Jail stated that educational programmes are helping inmates shift their focus from crime towards self-improvement and social responsibility. Several inmates reportedly expressed regret over their past actions and shared their determination to become better human beings for their families and society.

The success story has become a symbol of hope within the prison, showing that opportunities for reform and education can create meaningful change even in difficult circumstances. Jail officials said that many inmates are now showing interest in continuing higher studies and skill-based learning programmes.