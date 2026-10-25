100 Teachers, Better Classrooms: Mizoram's Strategy To Strengthen Primary Education

Mizoram is planning to recruit 100 regular primary school teachers in 2026 to strengthen elementary education and improve student's learning outcomes. The announcement was made by Mizoram's Education Minister Vanlathlana while addressing the general conference of the Mizoram Primary Teachers' Association (MPTA) in Aizawl.

The minister also highlighted the need to improve the quality of the state's education system, pointing out that student learning outcomes remain a major area of concern. Mizoram is ranked 31st nationally In the Performing Grading Index (PGI), which evaluates the performance of the school education system.

To communicate the learning challenges the state government has also introduced the Standardised Assessment for Elementary Schools (SAfEs). According to the minister this initiative aims to evaluate student's understanding of subjects rather than their ability to memorise lessons.

The proposed recruitment of 100 primary teachers is another initiative aimed at supporting the state's education system. Vanlalthlana also stated that the government had permitted the appointment of 671 teachers.

The state government is also exploring changes to the Mizoram Teacher Eligibility Test (MTET) to help serving teachers meet eligibility requirements. The Mizoram Board of School Education (MBSE) is working on arrangements that would allow in-service teachers with more than five years of service remaining to appear for the MTET before 2028.

The government is also thinking of relaxing assessment requirements for in-service teachers and conducting eligibility tests twice a year. These measures are under consideration and are aimed at delivering teachers with more opportunities to qualify for the exam.

Meanwhile, the MPTA conference adopted two resolutions urging the state government to introduce Hindi in primary schools and provide computer sets to every primary school area across Mizoram.