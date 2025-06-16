Meghalaya Teacher Eligibility Test 2025 Result Declared, Download Here

Show Quick Read Quick Read Summary is AI-generated, newsroom-reviewed DERT declared the result for MTET today, June 16, 2025.

Candidates can check the result on the official website, megeducation.gov.in.

For upper primary level, a total of 12,136 had appeared for the examination and of them 7,674 qualified.

MTET Result 2025: Directorate of Educational Research and Training (DERT), Shillong declared the result for Meghalaya Teacher Eligibility Test (MTET) today, June 16, 2025. Candidates who appeared for the examination can download the result on the official website, megeducation.gov.in.

The MTET examination was held on May 25, 2025 for both the levels, upper primary and lower primary.

MTET Result 2025: How To Download Result?

Visit the official website, megeducation.gov.in.

Click on "Details of the MTET, 2025 for lower primary level" or "Details of the MTET, 2025 for upper primary level" to check the result for your respective levels.

The result list containing the qualified candidates roll number will be downloaded.

Search for your roll number.

You have qualified the examination if your roll number is in the list.

MTET Result 2025: Result Details