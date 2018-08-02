Yamuna Water Recedes In Delhi But Still Above Danger Mark

Delhi | | Updated: August 02, 2018 11:22 IST
The water level of the river reached 204.82 metres on Wednesday afternoon. (File photo)

New Delhi: 

The water level of the Yamuna river here has started receding and reached 204.31 metres on Thursday.

The water level of the river, which had crossed the danger mark of 204.83 metres since July 28, reached 204.82 metres on Wednesday afternoon after which it started receding, a Flood Control Department official told IANS.

"The water level is showing a falling trend and is expected to reach 204.18 metres by Thursday evening," he said.

Over 10,000 people living near the river bed, were evacuated to makeshift tents in higher areas.

The people will continue living in the tents for some more days as the river is still flowing above the warning mark of 204 metres.

YamunaFlood Control Department

