Wrestler Wanted In Child Sex Abuse, Kidnapping Case Arrested In Delhi

A 38-year-old national-level wrestler, who was wanted in a rape, kidnapping, and POCSO Act case, has been arrested from the national capital, police said on Thursday.

The accused Naresh Sehrawat was on the run after a rape, kidnapping, and POCSO Act case was registered against him at Chhawla police station in 2019.

He also once escaped from judicial custody in 2012.

"A kidnapping case was registered in August 2019 where Sehrawat and his brother-in-law Manjeet had kidnapped a 16-year-old girl. The sections on sexual assaults were also invoked in the case. Manjeet was arrested in 2019, but Sehrawat was on the run and later declared proclaimed offender," a senior police officer said.

During the investigation, a tip-off was received and the accused was traced in the Najafgarh area.

Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) Ravindra Singh Yadav said that a raid was conducted and he was caught while trying to escape.

Sehrawat joined a local akhada in 2002. He played in many wrestling championships at the national level. Olympian Sushil Kumar was his akhara mate at Chhatrasal Stadium, police said.

According to police officials, in 2005/2006 Sehrawat joined notorious gangster and contract killer Amit.

In 2006, he, along with his accomplishes Amit, Surender alias Nitu Daboda, Sandeep, Gurbachan and others took a contract for the killing of one Jai Prakash and murdered him, police said.

He tried to kill another person Jagge by firing at him in a crowded panchayat in Jhajjar, Haryana, they said.

Keeping in view of his criminal activities and close association with gangsters Amit, Surender alias Nitu Daboda, Sandeep, Gurbachan and others, he was booked in a Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act case registered in 2009 at Narela police station, police said.

